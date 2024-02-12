13:33
Speaker of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan pays official visit to Hungary

Speaker of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Nurlanbek Shakiev pays an official visit to Hungary. The Department of Public Relations and Media of the Parliament reported.

A number of high-level meetings will take place as part of the official visit. Issues related to the development of bilateral relations will be discussed.

The parliamentary delegation includes Deputy Speaker Nurbek Sydygaliev, deputies Vinera Raimbachaeva, Cholpon Sultanbekova, Zhusupbek Korgonbai uulu, Gulsharkan Kultaeva, Maksatbek Sarbagyshev and Azamat Isirailov.
