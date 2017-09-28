European School of Oncology ready to train doctors from Kyrgyzstan

Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Sapar Isakov discussed the day before the possibilities of increasing potential of local oncology specialists with the President of the Scientific Committee of the European School of Oncology, the Chairman of the World Oncology Forum, Dr. Franco Cavalli.

«The complete reconstruction and modernization of the material and technical base of the National Center of Oncology and Hematology will make it possible to achieve significant results in the fight against cancer in our country. However, this is not enough. The most important aspect is the training and professional development of doctors. Without skilled personnel, our work to improve the infrastructure will not be effective,» the government’s press service quoted the head of the Cabinet as saying.