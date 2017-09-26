Buyer of MegaCom found

A Russian citizen Elena Nagornaya is ready to buy MegaCom company. The State Property Management Fund informed 24.kg news agency.

It is noted that Elena Nagornaya filed an application for the purchase of Alfa Telecom CJSC. The Commission has already examined it and confirmed the creditworthiness of the applicant. Negotiations are ongoing.

Elena Nagornaya is ready to fulfill all the conditions for the transaction, submit bank accounts and transfer money in the near future.

She has several companies in Russia .

Under the terms of the company’s sale, the bidders must submit a price offer for the acquisition of 100 percent of shares not lower than 13.5 billion soms. The buyer must pay 7 percent of the commission fee in excess of the selling price. He or she takes on all the lawsuits.

MegaCom is sold by direct contract method, since the scheduled auctions did not take place.