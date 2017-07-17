25% of insulators to be replaced on electric lines of Bishkek, Chui region

25 percent of the insulators on the electric lines of Bishkek and Chui oblast will be replaced. Director of Chui branch of National Electric Network of Kyrgyzstan JSC Taalaybek Ibraev told today at a press conference.

According to him, the insulators have not been replaced for the past half a century, their deterioration often led to emergency outages during the heating season. This year, there will be replaced 26,000 of them.

«We are going to change all insulators in the next three — four years. This year, NENK allocated 20 million som for the replacement of 25 percent of the insulators," Taalaybek Ibraev said.

In addition, fiber-optic communication lines with a length of 523 kilometers are laid along the lines within the framework of modernization of substations.

NENK will begin reconstruction of the lines in Chui region after July 19. Representatives of the company promise that electricity will be turned off only for a few hours in Chui region.