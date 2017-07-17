13:51
+29
USD 69.48
EUR 79.27
RUB 1.16
English

25% of insulators to be replaced on electric lines of Bishkek, Chui region

25 percent of the insulators on the electric lines of Bishkek and Chui oblast will be replaced. Director of Chui branch of National Electric Network of Kyrgyzstan JSC Taalaybek Ibraev told today at a press conference.

According to him, the insulators have not been replaced for the past half a century, their deterioration often led to emergency outages during the heating season. This year, there will be replaced 26,000 of them.

«We are going to change all insulators in the next three — four years. This year, NENK allocated 20 million som for the replacement of 25 percent of the insulators," Taalaybek Ibraev said.

In addition, fiber-optic communication lines with a length of 523 kilometers are laid along the lines within the framework of modernization of substations.

NENK will begin reconstruction of the lines in Chui region after July 19. Representatives of the company promise that electricity will be turned off only for a few hours in Chui region.
link:
views: 29
Print
Related
Cost of electricity sold by Kyrgyzstan to Uzbekistan announced
Kyrgyz power engineers tell about repayment of debts to donors
Transformer worth 12.5 million soms installed in Karakol
Distribution companies to buy electricity from small HPPs for 4.7 soms per kW
World Bank forecasts: raise tariff or lose power industry
Power supply to be suspended in several villages of Issyk-Kul region
More than 2,500 debtors to be disconnected from power supply
Kyrgyzstan sold electricity for 5 tyiyn per kilowatt-hour in 2014
Member-countries of EDB have excess of electricity. Except for Kyrgyzstan
Protesters in Naryn demand electricity benefits
Popular
Human rights organizations demand to lift ban on Ponomarev’s entry to Kyrgyzstan Human rights organizations demand to lift ban on Ponomarev’s entry to Kyrgyzstan
Arab Coordination Group to invest $ 357 million in projects in Kyrgyzstan Arab Coordination Group to invest $ 357 million in projects in Kyrgyzstan
Half of year results. Economy revives, prices rise Half of year results. Economy revives, prices rise
First US trade mission visits Kyrgyzstan First US trade mission visits Kyrgyzstan