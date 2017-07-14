13:52
+28
USD 69.58
EUR 79.34
RUB 1.16
English

Turkey disappointed at meeting of Chubak azhi Jalilov with Fethullah Gülen

Turkey is disappointed at the meeting of ex-mufti of Kyrgyzstan Chubak azhi Jalilov with Fethullah Gülen. The Ambassador of Turkey to Kyrgyzstan Metin Kılıç told today at a press conference.

According to him, after a failed military coup on July 15, 2016, none of the leaders, political or public figures of other states met with Fethullah Gülen.

Recall, the meeting of the ex-mufti and the Islamic public figure took place in the US. It was vigorously discussed in social networks. Chubak azhi Jalilov confirmed the fact and said that he was glad having the opportunity to communicate.

Metin Kılıç noted that Turkey is doing everything possible to stop the activities of the Gülen organization. According to the Embassy, ​​there are currently 3,500 of his supporters in Kyrgyzstan.

«After the coup, they came here from Turkey, Pakistan and African countries," the Ambassador said.

Recall, attempted military coup was suppressed in 2016 in Turkey. 250 people were killed and 2,500 people were injured. Fethullah Gülen was accused of the organization of the riots.
link:
views: 54
Print
Related
Supreme Court of Canada makes final decision on suit of Sistem Mühendislik
Relatives of Boeing crash victims go on vacation to Turkey
About 710,000 Kyrgyz citizens - labor migrants
Speaker of Parliament invites Azerbaijan to observe presidential elections 2017
Intensification of contacts with Turkey necessary-Speaker of Kyrgyz Parliament
Parliamentary Speaker - first from Kyrgyzstan visited Turkey after coup attempt
Elektromed Elektronik confirms payment of $ 35 million to Almazbek Atambayev
Victims of Boeing 747 crash prepare documents for compensation
Journalists find another company owned by President in Turkey
Akborzhon Jalilov deported from Turkey in 2016
Popular
3 people killed in traffic accident on Bishkek-Tokmak road 3 people killed in traffic accident on Bishkek-Tokmak road
Brad Brenneman: Kyrgyzstan is land of triumphant individual Brad Brenneman: Kyrgyzstan is land of triumphant individual
Chairman of Constitutional Chamber did not spend anything in 2016 Chairman of Constitutional Chamber did not spend anything in 2016
Chairwoman of Supreme Court earns 1,211 mln soms in 2016 Chairwoman of Supreme Court earns 1,211 mln soms in 2016