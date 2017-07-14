Turkey disappointed at meeting of Chubak azhi Jalilov with Fethullah Gülen

Turkey is disappointed at the meeting of ex-mufti of Kyrgyzstan Chubak azhi Jalilov with Fethullah Gülen. The Ambassador of Turkey to Kyrgyzstan Metin Kılıç told today at a press conference.

According to him, after a failed military coup on July 15, 2016, none of the leaders, political or public figures of other states met with Fethullah Gülen.

Recall, the meeting of the ex-mufti and the Islamic public figure took place in the US . It was vigorously discussed in social networks. Chubak azhi Jalilov confirmed the fact and said that he was glad having the opportunity to communicate.

Metin Kılıç noted that Turkey is doing everything possible to stop the activities of the Gülen organization. According to the Embassy, ​​there are currently 3,500 of his supporters in Kyrgyzstan .

«After the coup, they came here from Turkey , Pakistan and African countries," the Ambassador said.