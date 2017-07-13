15:50
Revenues from testing and stamping of jewelry increase 2.2 times for year

Revenues from testing and stamping jewelry made of precious metals and precious stones increased 2.2 times for the year. Such data are provided by the Ministry of Finance of Kyrgyzstan.

It is noted that for six months of 2017,  the state budget received from these services 5,632,595 soms. In addition, the Department of Precious Metals under the Ministry of Finance issued eight permits to legal entities to purchase graded gold and gold concentrate in Kyrgyzstan.

Since the beginning of the year, only ten expert findings have been issued for obtaining a license from the Ministry of Economics for the export of precious metals. 66 state certificates for import and export of precious metals were drawn up.

«For half a year, 134 subjects of business have been checked. Violations were detected at 108 of them. They were fined at 534,000 soms," the Ministry of Finance commented.
