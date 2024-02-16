National Bank of Kyrgyzstan stores about 49 tons of gold

To date, the National Bank of Kyrgyzstan has about 49 tons of gold in its reserves. Deputy Chairman of the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic, Manas Zhakypov, announced at a meeting of Ata Jurt Kyrgyzstan faction of the Parliament.

«Today our task is not to generate income, but to maintain price stability. I can’t say for sure, but about 49 tons of gold are in the reserves of the National Bank,» he said, answering a question from deputy Shailoobek Atazov.

The deputy also asked about a loan for farmers under Financing of Agriculture project. According to him, previously preferential loans were issued at a 6 percent rate, but now the rate has been raised to 12 percent.

«Last year they gave out at 6 percent, this year — 12 percent, but at the proposal of deputies the interest rate was reduced to 10 percent,» Akylbek Turdaliev, Deputy Chairman of the Board of RSK Bank OJSC, said.

Deputy Zhanybek Kydykbaev asked to answer correctly. According to him, a loan under the cluster program is issued at 6 percent per annum, and for Financing of Agriculture project the interest rate has been reduced to 10.

The deputy chairman of RSK Bank added that 7 billion soms were allocated for Financing of Agriculture project in 2024.