Kyrgyzaltyn to start selling gold abroad in April

The first delivery of gold to the international market by Kyrgyzaltyn is expected in April. It was announced to journalists at a closed briefing by a high-ranking official from the presidential administration.

He especially emphasized that the precious metal would be sold at the price of the London Stock Exchange at the time of delivery. The official said that the country’s authorities received various offers for purchase of gold, but many asked for a discount. Everything will be transparent.

At the same time, the official added: we would like to see as much gold as possible remain in the country, so that the population would invest. «Kyrgyzaltyn is completing construction of the plant for production of weighted ingots, and people will be able to buy them, and about 10-12 tons will be sold to the foreign market,» he said.

The official added that the authorities are making great efforts to have a developed jewelry industry in the country.