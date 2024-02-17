13:04
National Bank's assets in gold amount to 129.7 billion soms

As of the end of January 2024, the National Bank’s assets in gold are estimated at 129,797.9 billion soms. The website of the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

Over the month, the figure increased by 2,384.3 billion soms. In 2022, the level of assets in gold was 1.5 times less.

In addition, non-monetary gold and gold reserves at the National Bank are estimated at 128,043.9 billion soms. Over the month they increased by 58.4 million soms. Compared to 2022, the figure decreased by 10.5 billion soms.
