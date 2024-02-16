Kyrgyzstan sells 20.2 tons of gold in 2023

At year-end 2023, Kyrgyzstan exported 20.2 tons of gold for $1,284.3 billion. Data of the National Statistical Committee says.

The figure increased by 4.7 tons for a month. At the same time, only 290 kilograms of precious metal worth $1.3 million were delivered in 2022.

Last year, the volume of gold exports increased 69 times compared to 2022 data.

Switzerland accounted for the main volume of exports of the precious metal — more than 17 tons worth $1,088.2 billion. Data for 11 months of 2023 showed exports of 12.7 tons. It turns out that 4.2 tons of gold were exported to Switzerland in December.

In addition, the republic supplied 1.8 tons of precious metal worth $115.4 million to Hong Kong and 1.29 tons for $80.3 million to the United Arab Emirates.

In 2022, almost all gold was exported to Turkey. There were no deliveries to this country last year.