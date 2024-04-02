Kyrgyzstan and Malaysia plan cooperation in production of gold items

Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan Jeenbek Kulubaev visited the Malaysian company Public Gold, which sells and manufactures gold and silver products on an industrial scale. The press service of the ministry reported.

The parties discussed with the leadership of Public Gold the establishment of cooperation with Kyrgyz companies on the creation of joint ventures in the Kyrgyz Republic for the production of gold items.

Kulubaev, noting the great potential of the company in this direction, said that Kyrgyzstan was interested in attracting investment in joint development of deposits.

Public Gold, which began operations as a precious metals trading company in 2008, has become a pioneer in the Malaysian precious metals industry. The company not only provides traders with Shariah-compliant silver and gold of 916 and 999.9 purity, but also offers gold products to meet industrial and corporate needs.