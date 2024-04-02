20:12
USD 89.41
EUR 96.47
RUB 0.97
English

Kyrgyzstan and Malaysia plan cooperation in production of gold items

Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan Jeenbek Kulubaev visited the Malaysian company Public Gold, which sells and manufactures gold and silver products on an industrial scale. The press service of the ministry reported.

The parties discussed with the leadership of Public Gold the establishment of cooperation with Kyrgyz companies on the creation of joint ventures in the Kyrgyz Republic for the production of gold items.

Kulubaev, noting the great potential of the company in this direction, said that Kyrgyzstan was interested in attracting investment in joint development of deposits.

Public Gold, which began operations as a precious metals trading company in 2008, has become a pioneer in the Malaysian precious metals industry. The company not only provides traders with Shariah-compliant silver and gold of 916 and 999.9 purity, but also offers gold products to meet industrial and corporate needs.
link: https://24.kg/english/290581/
views: 149
Print
Related
Kyrgyzaltyn to start selling gold abroad in April
National Bank's assets in gold amount to 129.7 billion soms
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan stores about 49 tons of gold
Kyrgyzstan sells 20.2 tons of gold in 2023
Kyrgyzstan sells more than 15 tons of gold for 11 months of 2023
Kyrgyzstan sells almost 13 tons of gold since beginning of 2023
National Bank's assets in gold estimated at 127 billion soms
Pension savings in gold: Deputy supports initiative
Qualification for FIFA World Cup: Kyrgyzstan’s team loses to Malaysia
Kyrgyzstan sells 9.9 tons of gold since beginning of the year
Popular
Chairman of People's Government of XUAR pays working visit to Kyrgyzstan Chairman of People's Government of XUAR pays working visit to Kyrgyzstan
Incidence of chickenpox increases in Bishkek Incidence of chickenpox increases in Bishkek
Terrorist attack in Moscow: Kyrgyzstanis awarded for saving people Terrorist attack in Moscow: Kyrgyzstanis awarded for saving people
High incidence of echinococcosis and alveococcosis registered in Kyrgyzstan High incidence of echinococcosis and alveococcosis registered in Kyrgyzstan
2 April, Tuesday
18:14
Kyrgyzstan and Malaysia plan cooperation in production of gold items Kyrgyzstan and Malaysia plan cooperation in production...
17:48
Unmanned drones attack enterprises in Tatarstan, Kyrgyzstani injured
17:04
Presidential Affairs Department becomes sole holder of SMC shares
16:29
16 large infrastructure facilities to be launched in Kyrgyzstan
16:22
Water and green energy should unite Central Asia - Akylbek Japarov