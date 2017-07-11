Two more intend to run for presidency – ex-deputy and accused of fraud

Ex-MP Ulukbek Kochkorov and accused of fraud Kuttubek Beshbakov intend to run for president's post, the CEC informed 24.kg news agency.

According to Deputy Chairwoman of the Commission Atyr Abdrakhmatova, Ulukbek Kochkorov today submitted documents on self-nomination. Kuttubek Beshbakov also told the CEC about self-nomination.

Kuttubek Beshbakov, along with his civil wife, the General Director of the company Ipar-Stroy, Khurshida Smailova was in the center of the scandal in 2014. They were accused of «Fraud», «Assignment or embezzlement of entrusted property», «Causing property damage by deception or abuse of trust», «Forging, manufacturing, selling or using fake documents, state awards, stamps, seals, forms», «Exceeding official powers».

Earlier, the CEC received 16 applications from citizens of the KR on self-nomination and three decisions of political parties on nominating their representatives to participate in the election race.