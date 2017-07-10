Construction of pedestrian overpasses begins in Bishkek

Construction of pedestrian overpasses started in Bishkek. The head of the Capital Construction Department of the Bishkek Mayor’s Office Nurlan Eshenbaev informed 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the tender was held, the winner was determined, preparatory work is being done on two sites — near Alamedinsky market and Madina market.

«All the obstructing structures have been removed near Alamedinsky market, fences are being installed. Metal structures are already being manufactured, equipment is being supplied. We also agreed with the contractor to supply materials from Russia ," Nurlan Eshenbaev told.

He noted that 5.4 million soms were transferred from the budget. It is planned to complete the construction by August 31.

The Mayor’s office of Bishkek estimated the construction of two pedestrian overpasses of 37.99.5 million soms.