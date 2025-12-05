09:16
Bishkek residents invited to Christmas market

A Christmas market will be held in Bishkek. The press service of the German Embassy in the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

According to the press service, the market will take place on December 6 at 1 p.m. at Steinbräu restaurant at 5a, Herzen Street.

«The event will offer a warm and festive atmosphere inspired by the spirit of a European Christmas. Visitors will be able to purchase Christmas gifts and decorations, as well as handmade crafts created by local and international artisans. The market will feature a wide variety of delicious treats, along with the traditional pre-Christmas cheer that is meant to be shared. Part of the proceeds will be donated to charitable projects. Admission is free,» the statement says.
