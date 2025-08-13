Well-known Teshik-Tash market in Osh to be moved outside the city

The well-known old Teshik-Tash market in Osh will also be moved outside the city. The press service of the municipality of the southern capital of Kyrgyzstan reported.

As part of the morning raid, Mayor Zhenishbek Toktorbaev inspected the work to expand the passage from Teshik-Tash market to Kurmanjan Datka Street and gave instructions to move the fruit and vegetable market to the new municipal bazaar.

Teshik-Tash is one of the oldest and most distinctive pathways leading to the bazaar, preserved since ancient times. Back in those distant days, it was simply a descent from the residential quarters, laid through rocky terrain along the cliffs.

The name Teshik-Tash, which literally means «pierced stone,» likely originates from this terrain. It served as a practical shortcut for locals to reach the market without having to cross the river.