Construction of overpass planned on Chingiz Aitmatov Avenue

Construction of an overpass is planned on Chingiz Aitmatov Avenue. The Deputy Head of the Main Traffic Safety Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan, Emil Zhakypov, reported at a meeting of Parliament.

This was his response to the statement by MP Marat Murataliev that a 2.5-kilometer section above the Southern Highway had been repaired, but there is no pedestrian crossing there.

«People cross the road, trample flowers. Citizens are forced to walk such a distance to take their children to school or kindergarten,» the MP added.

Emil Zhakypov responded that construction of an overpass was being considered.