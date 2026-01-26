New Kelechek market in Osh city to open in March

Construction of a new Kelechek market in Osh is nearing completion, with plans to open it in March. The City Hall announced.

According to the city administration, the necessary agreements have been signed between the city market management and the retail owners, and the numbering of the retail spaces has been completed. The entrepreneurs are now preparing to move into the new building.

Construction work has entered its final stages. Fire safety measures have been strengthened within the market.

The opening of Kelechek will create additional trading conditions and will help redistribute the flow of vendors from the city’s overcrowded markets.