More than 150 traders from Kelechek market receive places in new complex

More than 150 traders from Kelechek market in Osh have received places in the new trading complex for free. The press service of the Osh City Hall reported.

According to it, the administration of the private market Zhibek-Zholu continues to distribute retail outlets and draw up lease agreements with entrepreneurs. Places will be provided free of charge to 382 traders who have a license and who were registered with the State Tax Service.

Transfer of Kelechek market to the new shopping complex Zhibek-Zholu should begin today, July 31. But the day before, at a meeting between the mayor and the traders, the latter refused to move.

One of the businesswomen noted that the market currently employs around 1,800 traders, but only about 400 will be provided with free workspaces.

The press service of the City Hall previously announced that starting from July 1, all major markets in Osh would be moved to the new municipal market. This decision was made as part of efforts to regulate trade and improve sanitary conditions in the city.