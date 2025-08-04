New market to be built for traders from Kelechek market in Osh city

A new shopping complex will be built for traders of Kelechek market in Osh city. Mayor of the city Zhenishbek Toktorbaev announced at a meeting with the owners of the containers on air of T-Media.

According to him, the new market will be located next to the private Zhibek-Zholu bazaar, where the traders refused to move due to the high cost of trading places and rent.

«We will build a market, then move the containers. It will be municipal, and you will pay land tax and receive a license. President Sadyr Japarov and the head of the State Committee for National Security Kamchybek Tashiev saw your appeals and instructed me not to offend the traders of Kelechek. They said that people bought trading places at one time and should not suffer now because of the relocation of the markets,» Zhenishbek Toktorbaev said.

According to him, work on the new market is planned to be completed within 15-20 days.

Recall, Beksultan and Shokolad markets moved to the new municipal bazaar on July 27, and Kelechek market was supposed to move on July 31. But most traders refused to change their workplace. The press service of the southern capital’s City Hall reported that from July 1, all large markets in Osh would be moved to the territory of the new municipal market. According to them, the decision was made as part of measures to streamline trade and improve sanitary conditions in the city.