Kyrgyz power engineers tell about repayment of debts to donors

Kyrgyz power engineers told how they will repay debts to donors. Today, Chairman of the State Committee of Industry, Energy and Subsoil Use Duishenbek Zilaliev asked at a round table how the energy sector will pay off its debts.

According to him, according to various estimates, the energy sector took loans for $ 1.2–1.5 billion.

Deputy Chairman of the Board of Energy Holding Nurbek Abaskanov told that the peak of payments will be in 2024–2025.

«The only way for the energy sector to survive is to enter foreign markets and export electricity. Annually, we have to export 500 million kilowatt hours to cover payments. CASA 1000 will open new export opportunities," he said.

Dushenbek Zilaliev clarified: «Will domestic consumption remain deficit? Will not we make money on it?»

«This is a delicate matter. It is necessary to achieve the norm on tariffs at the level of self-sufficiency. Our consumers should not feel a deficit in electricity," Nurbek Abaskanov added.