Large US businessmen to attend business forum in Kyrgyzstan

Large businessmen from the United States will come to Kyrgyzstan to participate in the business forum. The American Chamber of Commerce reported.

It is noted that from July 10 to July 12, the first large delegation of American businessmen will visit Bishkek to study the country’s trade, economic and investment opportunities.

The capital will host business forum «Kyrgyzstan-USA». It is also planned to hold a meeting with Kyrgyz entrepreneurs in B2B format.

The US delegation includes representatives of AGCO, Baker & McKenzie and General Electric, founders of the US-Kyrgyz Business Council (USKGZBC), as well as representatives of companies such as AES, Mobilized Construction, American Councils for International Education, Coca-Cola.

«Businessmen from the US will meet with representatives of state bodies, international financial organizations and the private sector. We believe that local companies will necessarily find opportunities for cooperation with large American companies. During the visit of the delegation, we will try to find reliable and valuable partners for Kyrgyz companies," Zarina Chekirbayeva, Executive Director of the American Chamber of Commerce in the Kyrgyz Republic told.
