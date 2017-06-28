06:52
Deputies ratify agreement on readmission between Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan

Today, parliamentarians ratified the agreement between the governments of Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan on readmission, signed in Astana on October 17, 2016.

The document provides for the return of citizens of Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and third countries, as well as stateless persons who violated the migration legislation of the host country. The agreement will allow the competent authorities to carry out the procedure for the return of persons to the country from which they arrived, on an expedited basis, without lengthy legal proceedings.

It is expected that this will facilitate the return of our citizens from Kazakhstan, who violated the conditions of stay in this state. On the other hand, the agreement allows to promptly return citizens of third countries and stateless persons who illegally arrived through the Kyrgyz-Kazakh border.
