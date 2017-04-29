New Customs Code of EEU to enter into force on January 1, 2018

New Customs Code of the EEU will enter into force on January 1, 2018. The decision was made on April 28 at the Council of the Eurasian Economic Commission, in which the Deputy Prime Ministers of the governments of the member states of the EEU took part.

Vice Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Oleg Pankratov drew the attention of the members to the fact that among the key issues of the meeting discussion of the draft Treaty on the provision of pensions for workers of the EEU countries. «Adoption of this document in 2017 is one of the priorities of the EEC activities. Thus, we are forming for all citizens of the countries of the union one more factor of confidence in their future," he said.

The Council of the EEC decided to synchronize the procedures for ratifying the Customs Code of the Eurasian Economic Union. This will allow it to enter into force on January 1, 2018.

As a result of the discussion, it was decided to continue work on the formation of rules and norms that ensure the calculation of pensions, as well as the procedure for exporting pension obligations and recording the length of service in another state of the union.

Simultaneously with the Code, priority decisions will be made on regulation of the activities of authorized economic operators, rules for the movement of goods by individuals.