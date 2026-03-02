21:43
USD 87.45
EUR 102.50
RUB 1.13
English

Kyrgyzstan and Hong Kong sign double taxation avoidance agreement

The Ministry of Economy and Commerce of the Kyrgyz Republic announced the signing, in an online format, of an agreement between Kyrgyzstan and Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People’s Republic of China on the avoidance of double taxation with respect to taxes on income and capital, as well as on the prevention of tax evasion.

The main goal of the agreement is to eliminate double taxation of income for business entities in both countries, creating favorable conditions for the development of economic cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Hong Kong.

The ministry noted that agreements on the avoidance of double taxation are considered an effective tool for attracting foreign direct investment into the economy of Kyrgyzstan.

Additionally, the agreement aims to protect residents of one state from discriminatory taxation in the territory of the other, prevent tax evasion and abuse of the agreement’s provisions, and promote mutual exchange of information between the competent authorities of the two countries.
link: https://24.kg/english/364236/
views: 158
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan and Romania agree on double taxation elimination
Cabinet of Ministers amends regulations on taxation and import of goods
President of Kyrgyzstan signs amendments to tax legislation
Kyrgyzstan and Japan intend to eliminate double taxation
Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan ready to exchange experience in field of taxation
President Sadyr Japarov cancels universal tax return for individuals
Kyrgyzstan eliminates double taxation with Azerbaijan
Kyrgyzstan eliminates double taxation with Slovakia
Hong Kong customs seizes methamphetamine in pallets with ceramics from KR
Parliament approves elimination of double taxation with the Netherlands
Popular
EU Sanctions Envoy in Bishkek: What European Union expects from Kyrgyzstan EU Sanctions Envoy in Bishkek: What European Union expects from Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan and EU to develop plan to remove banks from sanctions lists Kyrgyzstan and EU to develop plan to remove banks from sanctions lists
Customs uncovers fraud in vehicle imports from China to Kyrgyzstan Customs uncovers fraud in vehicle imports from China to Kyrgyzstan
Sadyr Japarov: We have brought order to areas where shadow schemes existed Sadyr Japarov: We have brought order to areas where shadow schemes existed
2 March, Monday
20:01
Kyrgyzstan and Hong Kong sign double taxation avoidance agreement Kyrgyzstan and Hong Kong sign double taxation avoidance...
19:55
Recycling fee becomes mandatory in Kyrgyzstan, Ministry warns of penalties
19:46
Kyrgyzstan records 7,700 cases of ARVI and influenza for a week
19:38
Security Council discusses safety of Kyrgyzstanis in Middle East conflict zone
19:32
Kyrgyz Ambassador to Saudi Arabia makes urgent statement