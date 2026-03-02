Kyrgyzstan and Hong Kong sign double taxation avoidance agreement

The Ministry of Economy and Commerce of the Kyrgyz Republic announced the signing, in an online format, of an agreement between Kyrgyzstan and Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People’s Republic of China on the avoidance of double taxation with respect to taxes on income and capital, as well as on the prevention of tax evasion.

The main goal of the agreement is to eliminate double taxation of income for business entities in both countries, creating favorable conditions for the development of economic cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Hong Kong.

The ministry noted that agreements on the avoidance of double taxation are considered an effective tool for attracting foreign direct investment into the economy of Kyrgyzstan.

Additionally, the agreement aims to protect residents of one state from discriminatory taxation in the territory of the other, prevent tax evasion and abuse of the agreement’s provisions, and promote mutual exchange of information between the competent authorities of the two countries.