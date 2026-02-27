Kyrgyzstan and Romania agree on double taxation elimination

Kyrgyzstan and Romania have reached an agreement to eliminate double taxation, the press service of the Ministry of Economy and Commerce reported.

According to the ministry, official delegations from both countries held negotiations in Bucharest on a treaty to eliminate double taxation on income taxes and prevent tax evasion. The agreement has been fundamentally approved.

Signing will take place after completion of all necessary internal procedures required by the legislation of each country.

The agreement also provides for the protection of residents of one country from discriminatory taxation in the territory of the other contracting state, measures to prevent tax evasion and abuse of treaty provisions, and the development of information exchange between the competent authorities of both countries.