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Air pollution: 625 mid-sized buses planned for purchase in Bishkek

Air pollution remains one of the key environmental problems in the city of Bishkek. Ramika Zhamankulova, head of the Ecology Division of the capital’s Municipal Services Department, announced on Birinchi Radio.

She stated that the main sources of air pollution are heating in the private housing sector and transport.

«These issues are being addressed in a comprehensive way. One of the most important measures to reduce harmful emissions is the expansion of gas supply to the population. Currently, 54 residential areas in the capital have gas supply, connecting more than 52,000 residential buildings. However, only 37,000 homes use gas heating. I would urge residents of the private sector to connect to gas heating. People mainly use gas for cooking, and they find heating very expensive. However, all experts say the opposite: gas heating has many advantages. If there’s a gas pipeline, why not to connect and breathe fresh air? Moreover, preferential loans are readily available,» Ramika Zhamankulova said.

Regarding transport, she said that diesel-powered minibuses have been phased out of the city.

Currently, more than 1,500 buses operate in Bishkek, including 1,400 gas-powered buses and 120 electric buses. In 2026, the city plans to purchase 625 mid-sized buses with a length of 7–9 meters.
link: https://24.kg/english/373372/
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