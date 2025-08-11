Schoolboy from Kyrgyzstan wins bronze at IOAI in China

Schoolboy from Kyrgyzstan Matvey Nizovsky won a bronze medal at the International Olympiad in Artificial Intelligence (IOAI) in China.

According to the Ministry of Science, Higher Education and Innovation, he is a student at the Maarif educational complex in Bishkek.

At least 300 schoolchildren from 61 countries competed for victory in the Olympiad. They solved tasks in machine learning, natural language processing and computer vision.

The Kyrgyz team — Matvey Nizovsky, Semyon Boguslavsky, Akniet Kenzhegulov and Iskhak Tazhibaev — scored 537 points and took 45th place out of 73.

The composition of the team was determined based on the results of the final stage of Northern Eurasia OAI 2025.