Schoolchildren from Kyrgyzstan win 2 bronze medals at Cybersecurity Olympiad

The First International Cybersecurity Olympiad ICO 2025 Singapore is being held in Singapore from June 22 to June 28. The debut team from Kyrgyzstan won two bronze medals. The press service of the Ministry of Education reported.

At least 135 schoolchildren from 27 countries took part in the Olympiad.

Aiperi Akzholtoeva, 10th-grade student from the Z. Bektenov Lyceum (Issyk-Kul region), and Iskhak Tazhibaev, 11th-grade student from Kut Bilim Educational Complex (Bishkek), won the medals.

The national team also included Ali Imran Kubanov, Alinur Kadyrov and Tengiz Zhamalov, who received certificates of participation. Their team leaders were Kylychbek Uraiymov and Erbol Zhusupbekov.

The Ministry of Education congratulated the participants and mentors, emphasizing the importance of the achievement for the development of digital technologies in the country.
