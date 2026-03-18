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Schoolchildren from Kyrgyzstan win 2 medals at Physics Olympiad in Russia

Schoolchildren from Kyrgyzstan won two bronze medals at the International Physics Olympiad, held on March 5-12 in Dolgoprudny, Russian Federation.

According to the Ministry of Education of the Kyrgyz Republic, the following schoolchildren were awarded:

• Aitegin Emilbekov — bronze medal in the individual competition (11th grade, Gazprom Kyrgyzstan school);

• Umar Tutashev — bronze medal in the team competition (10th grade, Gazprom Kyrgyzstan school).

Temirkhan Saliev (11th grade, Gazprom Kyrgyzstan school), Marsel Kasymov (10th grade, Maarif school), and Nurbol Myrzabekov (10th grade, Maarif school) also participated in the Olympiad.

Team coaches: Andrey Sidorenko, Turgunbek Omurkanov.

The KIPHO Olympiad consisted of three stages, during which participants completed experimental and theoretical tasks both individually and in teams.
link: https://24.kg/english/366561/
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