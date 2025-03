At least 332 people will take part in the Republican Olympiad for schoolchildren. The Ministry of Education and Science of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The III (regional) stage has ended in Kyrgyzstan, in which 1,964 schoolchildren took part. At least 332 students achieved the best results and will take part in the Republican Olympiad.

The Olympiad is held in 4 stages (school, district, regional, republican). Children have to show results in 17 general education subjects.