Financial Security Olympiad for schoolchildren underway in Bishkek

Bishkek is hosting the first Republican Financial Security Olympiad for schoolchildren from December 1 to 3. The Ministry of Education reported.

According to the ministry, students of the 9th, 10th, and 11th grades of the capital’s general education schools have been invited to participate. The top 100 participants will be invited to the final round.

The Olympiad aims to improve financial literacy among young people, develop skills for identifying suspicious financial activities, and prevent teenagers from becoming involved in fraudulent schemes.

Winners and prize recipients will have the opportunity to take part in the summer and winter financial security schools organized annually by the Center for Inter-Olympiad Training of School and University Students of the Lebedev Physical Institute of the Russian Academy of Sciences. In addition, they will be nominated to participate in the International Financial Security Olympiad, which will take place from September 28 to October 2, 2026 in Krasnoyarsk, Russia.
