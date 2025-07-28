12:39
Physics team from Kyrgyzstan wins two bronze medals in France

The physics team of Kyrgyzstan won two bronze medals at the International Physics Olympiad. The team members told 24.kg news agency.

From July 17 to July 25, the 2025 International Physics Olympiad was held in Paris — one of the most prestigious scientific competitions in the world for schoolchildren. This year, it brought together more than 400 participants from 94 countries. All of them passed the national selection and intensive training.

The Kyrgyz Republic took part in the Olympiad with a team of five schoolchildren.

The Kyrgyzstanis won the following awards:

  • Askar Abdiev — bronze medal, 11th grade, Moldokulov National School-Lyceum of Innovative Technologies, coached by Chyntemir Sabyrov and Ulukbek Azhybaev;
  • Emir Anaraly uulu — bronze medal, 12th grade, UWIS school, coached by Chyntemir Sabyrov and Ulukbek Azhybaev;
  • Aitegin Emilbekov — certificate of appreciation, 10th grade, Gazprom school, under the coaching of Altynbek Almurza uulu and Turgunbek Omurkanov;
  • Bektur Baratali — certificate of appreciation, 12th grade, UWIS school, coached by Duishon Satybaldyev and Artur Sadikov.
