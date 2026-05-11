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Ex-Deputy Culture Minister appointed KR’ Permanent Representative to TURKSOY

Marat Tagaev has been appointed Permanent Representative of Kyrgyzstan to TURKSOY. The press service of the Ministry of Culture, Information and Youth Policy reported.

Previously, Marat Tagaev served as Deputy Minister of Culture, Information and Youth Policy. He held the position since early 2023 and oversaw youth policy, information sector, and cinematography.

No information has yet been announced regarding the appointment of a new deputy minister.

TURKSOY is an international cultural organization uniting Turkic countries and regions.

Since 2022, the organization’s Secretary-General has been Kyrgyzstan’s former culture minister, writer, and playwright Sultan Raev.
link: https://24.kg/english/373334/
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