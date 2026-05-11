SCO — 25th Anniversary collectible coin put into circulation in Kyrgyzstan

The National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic puts into circulation a silver collectible coin «Shanghai Cooperation Organization — 25th Anniversary» from the «Historical Events» series, on May 11, 2026.

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) is an international intergovernmental organization uniting ten Eurasian states based on the principles of equality, mutual trust, and respect for sovereignty. Founded in 2001 in Shanghai, China, the SCO will celebrate its 25th anniversary in 2026.

The main design on the obverse of the coin is the official SCO emblem and the flags of the organization’s member states (Belarus, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan).

The reverse side depicts the national emblem of the Kyrgyz Republic and the number «25» against the background of a geographic map of SCO member states.

The «Shanghai Cooperation Organization — 25th Anniversary» collectible coin is officially legal tender in the Kyrgyz Republic.

Each coin is placed in an acrylic capsule and packaged in an individual presentation case with a certificate of authenticity.

The collectible coin is sold for 15,350 soms at the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic cash desk on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.