U.S. President Donald Trump to pay state visit to China 

U.S. President Donald Trump will pay a state visit to China from May 13 to 15, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China announced.

«At the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, U.S. President Donald Trump will pay a state visit to China from May 13 to 15,» the statement reads.

Trump and Xi Jinping intend to discuss Iran, Taiwan, artificial intelligence, and nuclear weapons.

The two leaders will also raise the issue of extending the critical minerals deal.

Earlier, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announced that the American leader would visit China and meet with the Chinese president in Beijing on May 14 and 15. She added that the American leader’s wife, Melania, and Trump will host Xi Jinping and his wife, Peng Liyuan, in Washington on a return visit later this year.