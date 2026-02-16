15:28
USD 87.45
EUR 103.74
RUB 1.13
English

Japarov on Tashiev: We remain friends, but he will not return to public service

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov has once again commented on the resignation of former State Committee for National Security (SCNS) Chairman Kamchybek Tashiev, stating that he maintains friendly relations with him, but that his return to public service is out of question.

Internet
Photo Internet
According to Sadyr Japarov, they met in person after Kamchybek Tashiev’s resignation. «We remain friends. But he will not return to public service. He needs to rest and focus on his health,» the president noted.

Sadyr Japarov emphasized that his personnel decisions were made independently and were not related to any agreements or external pressure. He made it clear that planned reforms in the law enforcement system would continue.

The head of state ruled out the possibility of a coup or early elections. He stated that there are no preconditions for destabilization in the country, and that governance should be based «not on force, but on reason.» The president noted that he personally oversees the activities of government agencies and responds promptly to emerging problems. «The country must be governed by brains, not by force,» he emphasized.

Sadyr Japarov added that all reforms will continue within the framework of the law, and attempts to destabilize the situation have no real basis.
link: https://24.kg/english/362168/
views: 134
Print
Related
President: There is no division into “Japarov’s team” or “Tashiev’s team”
Edil Baisalov on causes of rift between Japarov and Tashiev
Address on behalf of Kamchybek Tashiev published on social media
President explains dismissal of SCNS Chairman, citing importance of state unity
Kamchybek Tashiev orders full inspection of all pawnshops
Not just drugs: SCNS Chairman of Kyrgyzstan outlines border threats
SCNS Chairman presents apartment to Honored Artist Khabibilla Aziretkulov
Kamchybek Tashiev attends meeting of Council of Heads of CIS Security Services
Kamchybek Tashiev: Punishment for election fraud will be severe
Tashiev at RATS SCO meeting: Kyrgyzstan is waging fight against terrorism
Popular
Energy consumption by cryptocurrency miners in Kyrgyzstan revealed Energy consumption by cryptocurrency miners in Kyrgyzstan revealed
China Southern Airlines to launch direct Bishkek — Guangzhou flights China Southern Airlines to launch direct Bishkek — Guangzhou flights
Marlen Mamataliev elected Speaker of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Marlen Mamataliev elected Speaker of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan intend to comprehensively develop bilateral relations Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan intend to comprehensively develop bilateral relations
16 February, Monday
15:20
Cabinet reshuffle: Two Acting Ministers appointed Cabinet reshuffle: Two Acting Ministers appointed
15:13
Cabinet changes: Three ministers dismissed in Kyrgyzstan
15:10
Rockfall on Bishkek–Osh road leaves one dead
15:02
Akylman project to become forge of new elite in Kyrgyzstan
14:57
President promises to prevent north-south split and continue reforms