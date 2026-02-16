Japarov on Tashiev: We remain friends, but he will not return to public service

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov has once again commented on the resignation of former State Committee for National Security (SCNS) Chairman Kamchybek Tashiev, stating that he maintains friendly relations with him, but that his return to public service is out of question.

According to Sadyr Japarov, they met in person after Kamchybek Tashiev’s resignation. «We remain friends. But he will not return to public service. He needs to rest and focus on his health,» the president noted.

Sadyr Japarov emphasized that his personnel decisions were made independently and were not related to any agreements or external pressure. He made it clear that planned reforms in the law enforcement system would continue.

The head of state ruled out the possibility of a coup or early elections. He stated that there are no preconditions for destabilization in the country, and that governance should be based «not on force, but on reason.» The president noted that he personally oversees the activities of government agencies and responds promptly to emerging problems. «The country must be governed by brains, not by force,» he emphasized.

Sadyr Japarov added that all reforms will continue within the framework of the law, and attempts to destabilize the situation have no real basis.