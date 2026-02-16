Shaiyrbek Tashiev denies criminal case and detention reports

Member of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Shaiyrbek Tashiev stated that no criminal case has been opened against him and denied reports alleging his detention. He made the remarks in an interview with Azattyk.

According to the lawmaker, information circulating about a criminal investigation and arrest does not correspond to reality. He also commented on the public reaction to his 2024 income and asset declaration, which listed 12,637 billion soms.

The deputy explained that he does not actually possess such wealth and that the stated amount is reflected as an asset in his financial statements.

In addition, Shaiyrbek Tashiev confirmed that he had met with former head of the State Committee for National Security Kamchybek Tashiev, emphasizing that they maintain good relations.

«I met with Kamchybek Tashiev. We are brothers and maintain good relations. After the death of our parents, he became both a father and a mother for the Tashiev family. After medical treatment, his condition has slightly improved, but he still needs time to recover. As for the president’s decisions, all public officials and citizens are obliged to comply with them. This is the decision of the head of state, and we do not presume to judge whether it is right or wrong. In our family, this decision did not cause any particular resonance,» Shaiyrbek Tashiev said.

On February 10, President Sadyr Japarov relieved Kamchybek Tashiev of his post as Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and head of the State Committee for National Security. On February 16, in an interview with Kabar news agency, the president stated that the former security chief would not return to public service.