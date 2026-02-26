17:32
“It will be even better than before.” President comments on rift with Tashiev

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov, in an interview with Kabar news agency, addressed concerns voiced by some citizens about an alleged rift with former head of the State Committee for National Security, Kamchybek Tashiev, and responded to the question: «What will happen next?»

«Nothing will happen. There is no need to turn this issue into a tragedy. It will be even better than before. Life will not stop. If one friend leaves, there are more than 7 million friends behind me. For me, the most precious thing is our people and our blessed state,» he said.

According to the president, economic growth rates will continue to increase, and both domestic and foreign policies are being implemented along the same course.

He added that anyone who disrupts public peace will face severe punishment.

On February 10, President Japarov dismissed Kamchybek Tashiev from his post as head of the State Committee for National Security. The decision was followed by significant personnel changes within the security services and the Cabinet of Ministers.
