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Municipal logistics center to be built in Naryn district

With the support of President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov, construction of a new municipal logistics center has begun in Naryn district. The office of Presidential Plenipotentiary Representative in Naryn region reported.

The center will be designed for the storage, transportation, and sorting of agricultural produce from the region: fruits and vegetables, meat, potatoes, and other goods.

The new infrastructure will create convenient conditions, help better preserve the quality of produce, and ensure its uninterrupted supply to the market. The logistics center will also contribute to the development of the region’s economy and improve the efficiency of the agricultural sector.
link: https://24.kg/english/370125/
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