Land plot in Nookat transformed for construction of logistics center

A land plot of 0.19 hectares in Isanov village, Nookat district, Osh region was transferred from the category of «agricultural land» to the category of «land of industry, transport, communications, energy and defense». This decision was made by the Cabinet of Ministers for the purpose of construction of a logistics trade center.

The local administration now has to amend the land registration documents, ensure the use of the plot for its new purpose and develop urban planning documents taking into account all building codes and requirements.

Control will also be organized over the protection of historical and cultural monuments and the safe drainage of rain and melt water.

In addition, in the event of non-use of the plot for its intended purpose, measures are provided for its return to its original state and compensation for possible losses.

The resolution will come into force in ten days.
