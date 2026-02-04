Modern logistics center planned for construction at Ivanovka station

As part of its strategic plans for the development of the Kyrgyz Republic’s railway infrastructure, the state-owned enterprise Kyrgyz Temir Zholu plans to build a modern logistics center at Ivanovka station, located in the village of Ivanovka in Issyk-Ata district of Chui region.

The choice of this site is no coincidence. The vast territory of Ivanovka station offers a unique opportunity to build infrastructure from scratch: the station has ample space for multimodal terminals, warehouses, and auxiliary facilities.

This will allow for the use of cutting-edge technologies that meet international standards. The logistics center at Ivanovka station will fill the existing gap in logistics infrastructure, strengthen Kyrgyzstan’s position in international trade, and stimulate the development of small and medium-sized businesses. The construction of the logistics center will also contribute to the socio-economic development of Chui region, create new jobs, and increase the country’s transit potential.

Previously, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development and the European Union provided grant funding for the development of a preliminary feasibility study for the construction of a logistics center at the Ivanovka railway station. The results of the pre-feasibility study confirmed the viability of this project.

Work is currently underway on developing a full feasibility study for the construction of a logistics center at Ivanovka station.

On January 29 of this year, a working meeting was held with representatives of the state enterprise NC Kyrgyz Temir Zholu, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, and the European Union, during which funding for the feasibility study for this project was discussed. Following the meeting, EBRD and EU representatives confirmed their readiness to provide grant funding for the development of a full feasibility study for the construction of a logistics center at Ivanovka railway station.

The parties noted the strategic importance of the project, which will significantly improve the efficiency of the country’s transport and logistics infrastructure, create new jobs, and stimulate the region’s economic development.

The project aims to modernize the railway infrastructure and strengthen the role of Kyrgyz Temir Zholu state enterprise in ensuring the sustainable development of the country’s transport system.