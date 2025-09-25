Nine more trade and logistics centers to be built in Kyrgyzstan in 2025

Currently, 34 trade and logistics centers operate across the country. The Ministry of Agriculture of Kyrgyzstan reports.

According to the ministry, construction of nine more centers is planned for 2025. Five of them have already been commissioned, and the remaining four are expected to be completed by the end of the year.

The ministry notes that the trade and logistics centers are being created to effectively manage export-import flows, as well as the storage and distribution of agricultural products.

Creation of such a center generally consists of several main stages. First, the project’s objectives are determined, its location is selected, and a business model is developed. Then, a site and infrastructure plan is prepared, and the necessary construction permits are obtained.

During the construction phase, warehouses and offices are built, modern equipment and IT systems are installed. Next, the processes for receiving, storing, and shipping goods are streamlined, and electronic document management and digital services for customers are implemented.

A separate focus area includes staff recruitment and training, implementation of incentive mechanisms, and a KPI system. Cooperation with transport companies and retail chains is also being strengthened, and interaction with government agencies is being established.

The new centers are undergoing test runs, after which their effectiveness is being assessed. Future plans include expanding the range of services and implementing innovative technologies such as automation, e-commerce, and blockchain.