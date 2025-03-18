Trade and logistics complex for $57 million to be built in Jalal-Abad

A new trade and logistics complex will be built in Jalal-Abad. The Center for Public-Private Partnership reported.

According to the center, a PPP agreement was signed on the construction project on the territory of the former Teltoru hippodrome. The total investment is $57 million.

The private partner of the project is MSK Group LLC. It will finance the construction and further operation of the complex.

The new complex will be located on an area of ​​20 hectares. It is planned to build trade and logistics facilities, as well as create modern infrastructure for city residents.

According to the Ministry of Justice, Nurbek Ismailov is listed as the head and one of the founders of MSK Group. The founders also include Arzibek Tashtanov, Akylbek Kubatbekov and Ruslan Ymankulov.