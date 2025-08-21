Class A logistics center to be built in Bishkek with participation of Uzbekistan

A logistics center that meets international Class A standards will be built in Bishkek with participation of Uzbekistan. The Uzbek-Kyrgyz Development Fund reported.

A loan agreement was signed with Belor-Stroy LLC on the construction of a modern logistics center.

The new complex will be built on an area of ​​1.7 hectares. It will become part of the development of the country’s transport and logistics system, the fund noted.

According to the project, 31 new jobs will be created, and the lease of pallet spaces and office space for businesses is provided. The new center will speed up trade turnover, improve storage and handling conditions for cargo, and create additional opportunities for domestic and international companies, the statement says.

Class A provides for a high-tech complex that meets strict international quality and safety standards.

Some characteristics of such facilities: