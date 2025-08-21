13:15
Class A logistics center to be built in Bishkek with participation of Uzbekistan

A logistics center that meets international Class A standards will be built in Bishkek with participation of Uzbekistan. The Uzbek-Kyrgyz Development Fund reported.

A loan agreement was signed with Belor-Stroy LLC on the construction of a modern logistics center.

The new complex will be built on an area of ​​1.7 hectares. It will become part of the development of the country’s transport and logistics system, the fund noted.

According to the project, 31 new jobs will be created, and the lease of pallet spaces and office space for businesses is provided. The new center will speed up trade turnover, improve storage and handling conditions for cargo, and create additional opportunities for domestic and international companies, the statement says.

Class A provides for a high-tech complex that meets strict international quality and safety standards.

Some characteristics of such facilities:

  • Ceiling heights range from 10 to 18 meters, which allows for the most efficient use of space using multi-tier storage.
  • Floors have a special coating with high load-bearing capacity and anti-dust properties that can withstand intensive movement of loading equipment.
  • Climate systems maintain optimal temperature and humidity conditions.
  • The fire protection system includes automatic alarms, sprinklers, smoke removal, and evacuation exits that meet the requirements of the Ministry of Emergency Situations.
  • Developed infrastructure. Wide driveways (at least 36 meters), convenient access roads, a sufficient number of dock gates.
  • Automated warehouse management systems (WMS) enable control of all processes in real time, minimizing the human factor.
