12:08
USD 87.41
EUR 102.75
RUB 1.05
English

Four trade and logistics centers to be opened in Kyrgyzstan by end of 2025

Four trade and logistics centers will be opened in Kyrgyzstan by the end of the year. The press service of the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry reported.

As of September, 34 trade and logistics centers are operational in the country, five of which were commissioned this year.

During the construction phase, warehouses and offices are built, and modern equipment and IT systems are installed. Then, the processes for receiving, storing, and shipping goods are launched, and electronic document management and digital services are implemented.
link: https://24.kg/english/345546/
views: 150
Print
Related
Nine more trade and logistics centers to be built in Kyrgyzstan in 2025
Class A logistics center to be built in Bishkek with participation of Uzbekistan
New logistics center of Kyrgyz Pochtasy OJSC being prepared for launch
Land plot in Nookat transformed for construction of logistics center
Trade and logistics complex for $57 million to be built in Jalal-Abad
Construction of Wildberries logistics center in Kyrgyzstan to begin in 2025
Cabinet Chairman lays capsule at construction site of customs, logistics center
Atbashy logistics center under construction near border with China
Logistics center planned to be built in Naryn region
Wildberries to build logistics center in Uzbekistan
Popular
Kyrgyzstan reaches duty-free import quota for electric vehicles Kyrgyzstan reaches duty-free import quota for electric vehicles
Kyrgyz Cabinet and Rosatom to identify energy storage projects Kyrgyz Cabinet and Rosatom to identify energy storage projects
Kyrgyzstan to align address system with international standards Kyrgyzstan to align address system with international standards
Adylbek Kasymaliev to pay official visit to Belarus Adylbek Kasymaliev to pay official visit to Belarus
1 October, Wednesday
11:41
Kyrgyzstan establishes new rules for legalized vehicles Kyrgyzstan establishes new rules for legalized vehicles
11:25
Lluis Bernat Molina steps down as head coach of Kyrgyzstan's futsal team
11:14
Over 14,000 vehicles with foreign number plates registered in Kyrgyzstan
11:09
Four trade and logistics centers to be opened in Kyrgyzstan by end of 2025
11:02
Aid to Afghanistan: Cabinet orders allocation of food from material reserves