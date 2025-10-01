Four trade and logistics centers to be opened in Kyrgyzstan by end of 2025

Four trade and logistics centers will be opened in Kyrgyzstan by the end of the year. The press service of the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry reported.

As of September, 34 trade and logistics centers are operational in the country, five of which were commissioned this year.

During the construction phase, warehouses and offices are built, and modern equipment and IT systems are installed. Then, the processes for receiving, storing, and shipping goods are launched, and electronic document management and digital services are implemented.