Construction of Wildberries logistics center will begin in 2025. The Plenipotentiary Representative of the President of Kyrgyzstan in the region Kanat Dzhumagaziev said in an interview with Ala-Too 24.

According to him, land for construction has been allocated in Chui region. The company intends to invest $15 million in the center.

Memorandum on the implementation of the investment project was signed in May 2024 at Kazan Expo International Exhibition Center.