Industrial and logistics center to be built in Sokuluk district

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan adopted a resolution on the transformation of land in Sokuluk district of Chui region.

According to the document, a 3.75-hectare land plot in Kuntuu aiyl aimak is being transferred from the category of agricultural land to industrial, transport, communications, energy, defense, and other land category.

It is noted that the transformation is being carried out for the construction of an industrial and logistics center and industrial facilities.

The resolution will take effect in 10 days after its official publication.
