New logistics center of Kyrgyz Pochtasy OJSC being prepared for launch

First Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgzystan Daniyar Amangeldiev visited Kyrgyz Pochtasy OJSC, where he got acquainted with the preparations for the launch of a new logistics center. The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

The visit took place as part of the implementation of measures to modernize and actively digitally develop the country’s postal and logistics infrastructure.

General Director of Kyrgyz Pochtasy OJSC Marat Cherikchiev presented Daniyar Amangeldiev with detailed information on the degree of readiness of the facility for launch, and also familiarized him with the full production cycle of the logistics center.

«Particular attention was paid to demonstrating the key technological elements, including an automated sorting line designed to significantly speed up mail processing; an expanded network of new parcel lockers to ensure convenient and contactless delivery; advanced Face ID biometric equipment providing enhanced security; and an automated information system (AIS) developed to support e-commerce processes and real-time logistics tracking as part of the pilot project ‘E-Commerce Operator,’» the statement said.

Following his familiarization with the presented technological solutions and development prospects of the logistics center, Daniyar Amangeldiev gave a number of specific instructions to the heads of the involved departments aimed at the fastest and most successful launch of the facility, as well as further improvement of the postal and logistics services system in the republic.
