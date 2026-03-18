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Man detained in Bishkek for job scam promising employment in England

Police in Bishkek detained a suspect in a series of fraud cases. The press service of the Department of Internal Affairs of Leninsky district reported.

According to the police, a citizen D.A. filed a complaint stating that on July 20, 2025, an unknown individual gained his trust and, under the pretext of helping him find employment in England, received 60,000 soms but did not fulfill the promise.

A criminal case has been opened under Article 209 (fraud) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

As a result of operational search measures, a suspect, 24, was detained. He has been placed in a temporary detention facility.

Police noted that investigators are checking the suspect’s possible involvement in more than 20 similar incidents.
link: https://24.kg/english/366513/
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