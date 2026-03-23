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Student from India defrauds her fellow countrymen of 3 million soms in Osh

A citizen of India has been detained in Osh on suspicion of large-scale fraud. The press service of the Internal Affairs Department of the city reported.

According to police, officers from the Service for Combating Extremism and Illegal Migration detained the student, 24, as part of Illegal Migrant operation. She has been placed in a temporary detention facility.

It has been established that the suspect studied at a university in Osh and offered her fellow countrymen services to exchange Indian rupees for US dollars. After receiving the money, she did not fulfill her promises.

Nine victims have so far contacted the police. According to them, the amounts of damage range from 35,000 to 243,000 soms. The total material damage exceeds 3 million soms.

A criminal case has been opened under Article 209 (fraud) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. Investigative actions are ongoing.
link: https://24.kg/english/367080/
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